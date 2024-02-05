The developers of 'Palworld' are spending £378,000 a month on servers to make sure the game never goes down.

The action-adventure, survival, and monster-taming game created and published by Japanese developer Pocket Pair has already sold to millions of players worldwide and is already the second-highest-played game of all time on the online platform Steam, so makers are determined to make sure it is accessible at all times,.

In a tweet, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe posted a snippet of how the cost of servers have changed since the game launched just a few short weeks ago and joked that the company could go "bankrupt" with how much they are spending to ensure the game stays live.

Palworld network engineer Chujo Hiroto replied to the tweet where he claimed the team had been instructed "never let the service go down no matter what".

He added: "Following the order to never let the service go down no matter what, we have prepared servers without regard to cost. We will continue to give our all to ensure that all players can enjoy to the fullest! $478,000…"

Since its launch, Palworld has been nicknamed 'Pokemon with Guns' and developers at Pocketpair revealed that they had receivevd "death threats" over the perceived similarities.

Pocketpair community manager Bucky wrote on X: "Frantically working through all my DMs and emails! I promise! ...However, you'll excuse me if I skip over the death threats, threats to the company and massively outlandish claims...

"If you're capable of writing like an actual human being though, I'll reply asap!"