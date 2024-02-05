Microsoft is reportedly considering bringing ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ and ‘Starfield’ to the PlayStation 5 (PS5).

The two titles are currently set to be exclusives for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, though according to The Verge’s Tom Warren, the gaming juggernaut is currently debating bringing the Bethesda-produced ‘Indiana Jones’ game over to Sony’s and Nintendo’s consoles.

In the report, Tom said: “A new multi-platform approach for certain Xbox games is emerging inside Microsoft, we’re told, with the company weighing up which titles will remain exclusive and others that will appear on Switch or PS5 in the future. Indiana Jones appears to be part of this new wave of multi-platform games.

“While Bethesda will launch its Indiana Jones game first as an Xbox console exclusive, it’s currently set to have a rather short period of exclusivity we’re told. A release for PS5 is being considered for some months later, with Bethesda tentatively targeting a December 2024 launch for the Xbox and PC versions.

“Exact timing and platform availability for ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ could change, particularly as Microsoft’s new multi-platform approach for Xbox games hasn’t been finalized.

“Microsoft has been evaluating bringing certain Xbox exclusives to PS5 and Nintendo Switch in recent months.”

Another report from XboxEra also claims that the space exploration game ‘Starfield’, which released in September 2023, is also potentially set to come to rival consoles in the future, alongside other Xbox exclusives like ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ and ‘Sea of Thieves’.

The report reads: "According to sources, we understand that currently Microsoft are planning a launch for ‘Starfield’ on PlayStation 5 post the release of the already announced ‘Shattered Space’ expansion for Xbox and PC, which is on target to arrive at some point later this year.

“We’ve also been informed that Microsoft have made additional investment into PlayStation 5 dev kits to support ongoing development efforts – adding further fuel to the fire.”