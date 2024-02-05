Matt Smith has a bizarre ritual involving mail vans that's ruled his life for 20 years.

The 'House of the Dragon' star, 41, has confessed he needs to touch "something red" every time he sets eyes on a Royal Mail delivery vehicle - which are all red - and it's been going on for the best part of two decades.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I have to touch something red every time I see a Royal Mail van... (it's been going on for) 20 years – and there are a lot of Royal Mail vans."

Matt may be spending a lot of his time carrying out the ritual as he's going to be working in central London for the next few weeks while he stars in the play 'An Enemy of the People'.

He went on to insist he hopes the price of theatre tickets isn't putting off younger audience members.

Matt said of the production: "I hope we’re not pricing young people out.

"I mean, the theatre is so much money, for all of us.

"You sort of go: I could fly to Milan or Amsterdam [for that].

"That’s not to say: don’t come. Please do come. But it is true."

As well as returning to the stage, Matt also has the second series of his 'Game of Thrones' prequel series coming out.

He finished filming season two of 'House of The Dragon' last year and recently revealed it's likely to come out in the late summer.

During an appearance on ' The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Radio 2 last month, he said of the show: "August, I think… this summer, yeah... I’ve not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So we’ve gotta do all the ADR (automated dialogue replacement) and all that business."