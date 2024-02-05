Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in the new film on the royal’s infamous interview on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 56-year-old ‘A Knight’s Tale’ actor has been unveiled as the star who will take on the role of the disgraced royal after it was confirmed in February 2023 Gillian Anderson, 55, and Billie Piper, 41, would lead the cast in ‘Scoop’, which will show Andrew, 63, being grilled on the BBC’s Newsnight.

His interview came in November 2019, when the royal sat down with journalist Emily Maitlis, 53, to discuss his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian will play journalist Emily, while Billie will portray Sam McAllister, who negotiated and secured the interview.

Rufus is best known for his roles in films such as ‘The Holiday’ and TV roles in ‘The Diplomat’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle’.

The film is based on Sam McAllister’s memoir, ‘Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews’, and Netflix released the first image of on Monday (05.02.24) of Rufus looking uncannily like Andrew as the actor recreated his Newsnight sit-down.

Rufus has ditched his dark hair for the role and gone for a closely-cropped grey cut to replicate Andrew’s style.

‘Scoop’ also features Keeley Hawes, 47, playing Amanda Thirsk, the former private secretary to Prince Andrew.

A synopsis for the upcoming film says it gives “the inside track” on “the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen’s ‘Favourite son’”.

It adds: “From navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw dropping interview itself, ‘Scoop’ is the insider account of the inner workings of the Palace and the BBC, twin bastions of the British Establishment, spotlighting the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings – and into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose.”