Prince Harry will return to the UK after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" following a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, and Harry is now planning to return to the UK to spend some time with Charles.

Harry, 39, has already spoken to the King about his cancer diagnosis and he's now planning to travel from California to the UK to see him in the coming days, the BBC reports.

Harry and Charles have had a frosty relationship in recent years, but the prince - who announced in 2020 that he was stepping down as a senior member of the royal family - is now planing to return home to the UK in order to spend time with his dad.

Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in a statement by Buckingham Palace.

The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."