Christian Horner is under investigation after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The Red Bull Formula One team boss - who has been married to pop star Geri Horner since 2015 - is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the motorsport team, which has confirmed that it's taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

In a statement, Red Bull said: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Asked about the accusations by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Horner replied: "I completely deny these claims."

Horner, 50, has been the Red Bull team principal since their first Formula One season in 2005, and he's enjoyed huge success during his time with the team, winning seven drivers' championships and six constructors' championships.

Meanwhile, Geri previously revealed that she has a "really loving relationship" with her husband.

The pop star - who shot to stardom with the Spice Girls in the 90s - told The Sunday Times newspaper: "We’re best friends. And I went to an all-girls school - I didn’t know I could be best friends with a man."

Geri also revealed that she's always felt totally at ease when she's with Christian.

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Geri said: "The brilliant thing was I was just, like: this is me.

"I’m not going to hold myself in in a Herve Leger dress. I was quite grumpy to Christian, actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real."