Donald Trump has described King Charles as a "wonderful man" after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

The former US President has praised the 75-year-old King, who was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" following a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

Trump, 77 - who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021- wrote on Truth Social: "He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

Elsewhere, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wished Charles a "speedy recovery".

The 60-year-old politician said: "The thoughts of all Australians are with King Charles and his family.

"We wish him very much a speedy recovery. I’ll be sending a message to the Palace this morning and we hope that King Charles has a speedy recovery and a return to his duties as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak - the UK Prime Minister - previously wished Charles a "full and speedy recovery".

Sunak, 43, has "no doubt" that Charles will return to full strength "in no time".

The politician - who has served as the UK's Prime Minister since 2022 - wrote on X: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Following Sunak's statement, it was revealed that the monarch and the Prime Minister will continue to meet on a weekly basis.

However, alternative arrangements will be made if Charles' doctors advise him to minimise in-person contact during his treatment, according to the BBC.