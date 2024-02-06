King Charles is a wonderful man, says Donald Trump

Published
2024/02/06 02:00 (GMT)

Donald Trump has described King Charles as a "wonderful man" after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

The former US President has praised the 75-year-old King, who was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" following a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

Trump, 77 - who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021- wrote on Truth Social: "He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

Elsewhere, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wished Charles a "speedy recovery".

The 60-year-old politician said: "The thoughts of all Australians are with King Charles and his family.

"We wish him very much a speedy recovery. I’ll be sending a message to the Palace this morning and we hope that King Charles has a speedy recovery and a return to his duties as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak - the UK Prime Minister - previously wished Charles a "full and speedy recovery".

Sunak, 43, has "no doubt" that Charles will return to full strength "in no time".

The politician - who has served as the UK's Prime Minister since 2022 - wrote on X: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Following Sunak's statement, it was revealed that the monarch and the Prime Minister will continue to meet on a weekly basis.

However, alternative arrangements will be made if Charles' doctors advise him to minimise in-person contact during his treatment, according to the BBC.

© BANG Media International

donaldtrump kingcharles rishisunak anthonyalbanese

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended