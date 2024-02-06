Drew Barrymore isn't ready to embrace her grey hairs.

The 48-year-old actress acknowledges that grey hair is currently "trending" in Hollywood circles - but Drew isn't ready to "go down that road" just yet.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Drew - who has been colouring her own hair for years - shared: "I do love that it's trending and looks so beautiful and is like a fashion statement. But I just don't feel ready to go down that road."

Drew has lots of grey hairs, and she's determined to keep dyeing it for the time being.

The 'Charlie's Angels' star shared: "I'm only 48 so it's not completely grey, but I definitely have lot of grey hairs. But I can also keep dyeing it. I don't really care if I look like a Just For Men ad when I'm older."

On the other hand, Drew currently has no interest in having any kind of cosmetic surgery.

The veteran actress said: "Never say never, but I haven't resorted to it yet.

"I'm going to maintain that for as long as possible. Because I'm not only interested in seeing myself as a Just For Men ad, but also as an old leather bag."

Drew's attitude to ageing has been partially inspired by Cindy Crawford, and the actress is simply focused on being healthy and happy.

The movie star - who has daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - said: "I saw something from Cindy Crawford on her social saying that she embraced ageing. That's such positive, healthy messaging. She was like, it means you're here, that you're alive, that you're living."