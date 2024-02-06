Prince Harry is reportedly heading to the UK on Tuesday (06.02.24) to see his father King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease after a "separate issue of concern" was detected when he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month and now his son Harry - who relinquished royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - is said to be flying to London, but his wife and children will be staying at home.

According to the DailyMail.com, a luxury Range Rover believed to be carrying the prince was seen arriving at LAX's VIP terminal last night and reports have claimed that he is set to be on the earliest flight to the UK on Tuesday morning.

It is believed that Charles - who is now married to Queen Camilla but has Harry and his older brother Prince William with the late Princess Diana - had called his son personally to inform him of his diagnosis, despite the fact that they have become somewhat estranged in recent years, although insiders are "sure" that the rift will be put to one side for now whilst they deal with such a "serious" issue".

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: 'I'm sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue. The Royal family - including the Sussexes - it's so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction."

The king spent last night at home in London after beginning out-patient cancer treatment - as family and friends revealed that the monarch remains 'hugely positive' following his bombshell diagnosis."

It is thought that Harry - who has Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet with former 'Suits' actress Meghan - could land in the UK as soon as lunchtime.

Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday (05.02.24).

The statement said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."