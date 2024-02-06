Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert has a "new outlook on life"after undergoing skull surgery.

The 29-year-old dancer required an emergency craniectomy to treat a cranial haematoma, and went on to have another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure in December after falling ill while on tour with her husband, but she is now well on the road to recovery and has a better understanding of what is important.

In a new video shared to Instagram, she said: "I’m doing so much better every single day, so much progress every single day. "There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek was sitting at the bottom at bed, saying so many people were thinking about me."

Showing off her surgery scar and cropped hair, she laughed: "A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away. A new skull.

"But also, a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close 'cause you never know what could happen."

Hayley acknowledged she has "really good days" and "really bad days", both emotionally and physically, but she's still grateful.

She added: "I'm just grateful to be alive and to be here to tell my story."

In the video, Derek hailed his wife's recovery as "miraculous".

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge said: "It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows," the Dancing With the Stars judge shared in the video. "But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it's been miraculous and it's still a journey."

The couple both thanked their fans for all the support they have received over the last few months.

Hayley tearfully said: "It's what helped me heal. It's what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience."

And Derek, 38, said: "I'm just so thankful for everybody and this woman for being unbelievable and impressing me each day."