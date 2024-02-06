David Leitch is in talks to direct the new 'Jurassic World' movie.

The 48-year-old filmmaker is set to helm the latest installment in the dinosaur franchise with Universal Pictures confirming a release date of July 2, 2025.

David Koepp – who wrote the screenplay for the original 1993 'Jurassic Park' movie – is set to pen the script for the new film.

Original director Steven Spielberg is to executive produce the picture for his Amblin Entertainment banner while producer Frank Marshall – who was involved in the 'Jurassic World' trilogy – is also working on the flick.

The film is thought to be launching a "new Jurassic era" with a brand-new storyline, seemingly ruling out returns for the 'Jurassic World' characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are also unlikely to feature in the new film after the trio returned for the 2022 film 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

Leitch has established himself as a successful director in the action franchise through films such as 'Atomic Blonde', 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' and 'Bullet Train'.

The upcoming film will be the seventh in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, although 'Jurassic World Dominion' director Colin Trevorrow claimed that the sequels should never have been made after his movie was met with negative reviews.

He told Empire magazine: "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"