Paul Burrell has applauded King Charles for revealing his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease after a "separate issue of concern" was detected when he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month and now Paul - who served as the butler of the late Princess Diana - has claimed there has been a "seismic change" in the way the Palace communicates with the public but is certain that further updates on the King's condition will be limited from hereon in.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he said: "There's been a seismic change in relations from the Palace to the public and it can only be for good. But there is a caveat here - that's it. That statement that Buckingham Palace made will be the statement and there will not be ongoing statements telling us what the King's cancer is or what his treatment is.

"I don't think it's going to go in that direction. But I applaud the transparency of the communications department at Buckingham Palace and the King because on his platform he can reach so many other people. Cancer impacts not only the patient but family and friends."

The 65-year-old TV star - who is married to Graham Cooper and has sons Alex and Nicholas with him - was diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer in January 2023 and was given the all-clear just before Christmas but recalled wanting to make sure that his own family were the first ones to know about his condition at the time.

He said: "As a cancer survivor myself, I wanted my sons to know first. My husband and my sons were the first people that knew about my condition. I had braced them. Although cancer is destructive, in a way, it does bring families together and reminds you of your own mortality."

Paul went on to add that the King's eldest son Prince William - whose wife Catherine recently spent time in hospital after having abdominal surgery - could suddenly find himself taking on responsibilities quicker than he imagined and expressed sympathy for the heir to the throne, especially since his estranged brother Prince Harry has not been a working royal for a number of years and instead lives in LA with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

He added: "I think this is what the King is going through now, he's thinking about how much longer he has got. And poor William, at the end of the day, poor William has this awful responsibility coming his way hurtling down the track faster than he thought it would. Now I know the King will recover from this but it shows that he is in a fragile condition. If the King can't go on tour, it's going to fall back on William to do these responsibilities."

"His father's sick, his wife's sick, his brother has gone AWOL. Thank God for [Charle's sister] Princess Anne because she is never sick and she just soldiers on. Always has done, always will. "

Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday (05.02.24).

The statement said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."