Bumble is launching a new AI-powered tool to help tackle spam and fake profiles.

The Deception Detector aims to stop users of the dating app from getting caught out by romance scams, which have been on the rise.

Humans will also work alongside the machine learning AI to scan profiles to check all the facts are legit.

Lidiane Jones, CEO at Bumble Inc., said: "In recent years, the online landscape has evolved significantly and we see a growing concern about authenticity.

"With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognise that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus."

The Tinder rival's latest AI tool comes after it launched the Private Detector in 2019, which alerted users if they were sent an indecent image and automatically blur it out.