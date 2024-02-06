Google has confirmed a YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro is "on our roadmap".

This is a massive U-turn, as just a few weeks ago, it was claimed that YouTube and Spotify had no plans to make apps for the device's visionOS system.

For now, users can access YouTube in Safari.

However, that's set to change.

YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby told The Verge: “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari.

“We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

The headset launched with 600 native apps.

It looks like a pair of goggles and aims to "seamlessly" blend the real and digital world.

The controller-free headset is controlled with your hands, eyes and voice, and will allow users to browse rows of app icons via the visionOS operating system.

You will be able to tap to select an app or flick to keep scrolling, as well as giving voice commands to access "hundreds of thousands of familiar iPhone and iPad apps".

The headset also supports Bluetooth accessories, and you can connect your Mac to use inside the headset.

Apple has said the device will change "the way users interact with their favourite apps, capture and relive memories, enjoy stunning TV shows and movies, and connect with others on FaceTime."

The device, which launched in the US on February 2, is said to be launching in the UK and Canada in late 2024.