Meta has warned investors about founder Mark Zuckerberg's "high-risk activities", including MMA fighting.

The multinational technology conglomerate - which is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads - wants those investing in the firm to know that there is the potential for a "material adverse impact on our operations," due to Zuckerberg and other members of staff's regular participation in sports and hobbies that "carry the risk of serious injury and death".

In an annual report filed on February 2, the key personnel section warns: "We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg.

"Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death.

"If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations."

Zuckerberg already underwent knee surgery last year after injuring himself training for an MMA brawl.

The billionaire businessman, 39, was even set to enter the ring with rival Elon Musk, 52, but he called it off in November.