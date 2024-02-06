The head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed the company is considering porting ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ over to PlayStation 5 (PS5).

The game, which received its first trailer in January at Microsoft’s ‘Xbox Developer Direct’ event, was set to be an exclusive title for Xbox Series X|S and PC, though rumours began circulating that the company was debating bringing it over to Sony’s console.

Now, Phil has cleared the air, and confirmed Xbox will be having a “business update event” next week to discuss the potential port.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) he wrote: “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

It was recently reported by XboxEra that Microsoft was also considering bringing another Xbox exclusive ‘Starfield’, which released in September 2023, over to the PS5, alongside ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ and ‘Sea of Thieves’.

The report reads: "According to sources, we understand that currently Microsoft are planning a launch for ‘Starfield’ on PlayStation 5 post the release of the already announced ‘Shattered Space’ expansion for Xbox and PC, which is on target to arrive at some point later this year.

“We’ve also been informed that Microsoft have made additional investment into PlayStation 5 dev kits to support ongoing development efforts – adding further fuel to the fire.”