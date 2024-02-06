Sony has accidentally revealed a ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ demo is imminent.

The title, which is due to release on PlayStation 5 on 29 February, is set to receive more information at the next ‘State of Play’ event today (06.02.24) after its first trailer was revealed last week (31.01.24).

However, video games analyst Wario64 spotted another trailer on PlayStation Network (PSN), indicating a release for the demo is due soon.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) they wrote: “PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's ‘out now’ but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)”.

Sony is planning on giving viewers an “extended look at ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’” at the ‘State of Play’ event, which will air at 3:30pm PT / 11:30pm GMT.

The trailer for the leaked demo reads: "Experience the power of choice. The ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ demo is out now, allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode.

“Uncover the opening chapter of the game's story and explore the world map. Your adventure, your choice."

During the January ‘State of Play’ event, the company revealed a number of big titles were on the way, such as ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’, ‘Stellar Blade’, ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’, ‘Silent Hill: The Short Message’, ‘Rise of the Ronin’ and ‘Metro: Awakening’.