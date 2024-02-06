Frankie Bridge worried she was going to die when doctors discovered a rare tumour in her neck.

The 35-year-old pop star - who is married to footballer Wayne Bridge and has Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter with him - revealed that she had recently undergone an MRI scan to try to find out what was causing her constant headaches.

Medics chanced upon a tumour which turned out to be benign but Frankie was on her own when she got the initial news and immediately thought her time was up.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "I've recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI.

"It turned out to be a tumour which is benign, it doesn't need treating, it's absolutely fine.

"But for that first week when the doctor rang me, I was on my own, Wayne was away. I was in the middle of cooking the boys' dinner.

"Instantly I thought, 'That's it, this is my time, I'm going to be sick.' I did go straight to, 'Oh God I'm gonna die!'

"Luckily for me, it's really rare and they only came across it because they were scanning me for my headaches."

The former Saturdays singer - who has become a regular face on the ITV1 chat show since her days performing hits like 'Ego' and 'What About Us' with Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White and Una Healy in the late 2000s - reflected that she ended up "breezing" through the week of initial worry as she kept the news to herself.

She said: "That week of not telling the kids, my friends, anything like that, I kind of breezed through the week