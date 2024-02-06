Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in London to be with his father King Charles.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease after a "separate issue of concern" was detected when he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month and now his son Harry - who relinquished royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - is said to have landed in his home country.

According to DailyMail.com, the Duke of Sussex - who has Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex- touched down on a British Airways flight to London Heathrow on Tuesday (06.02.24) afternoon but his wife has remained in Montecito with the children.

Harry - who has become somewhat estranged from his father, his stepmother Queen Camilla, and his brother Prince William since abandoning royal duties in 2020 and moving to LA with the former 'Suits' actress - is said to have landed at just after 12:30pm.

His arrival comes just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted he was "thankful" that the cancer had been caught in its early stages.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "All our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early"."

The PM then opened Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting by acknowledging the monarch.

His official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister opened Cabinet by paying tribute to the King and said all of our thoughts would be with His Majesty and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The King - who left hospital just over a week ago - is thought to be resting at Clarence House ahead of treatment with his niece with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday (05.02.24).

The statement said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."