Nicola Peltz Beckham has hailed Selena Gomez as a "human angel".

The 29-year-old actress couldn't be more grateful for her friendship with the 'Only Murders in the Building' star, who she regards as her "chosen sister" and admitted she would "do anything" for her pal.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me. I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is."

Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have previously joked about being part of a "thouple" with Selena but the 31-year-old singer-and-actress has now found love with Benny Blanco, and the 'Lola' filmmaker couldn't be happier for her friend.

She said: "They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

Nicola has made her directorial debut with her new movie 'Lola', in which she also stars as a young woman trying to save money to get her and her younger brother out of their toxic home.

And the actress was grateful to be able to leave the dark material behind at the end of filming every day.

She said: "I know when to snap in and snap out. It definitely takes a toll on you mentally because you do definitely immerse yourself into it.

"But getting home and driving home every day from set with Brooklyn and my mom definitely put me in a good mood and I was just so happy about that."

A few weeks ago, Selena and Benny through a surprise birthday party for Nicola.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting (sic)"