Carrie Underwood has led tributes to late country star Toby Keith.

Immediately after news broke the 62-year-old singer had died of stomach cancer on Monday (05.02.24), ‘Before He Cheats’ performer Carrie posted an Instagram tribute to him.

She said on Instagram: “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ’cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!

“Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!!

“See you again someday, friend.”

Carrie included a carousel of photos of her and Keith at the 2022 BMI Country Awards with her post.

Rapper Jelly Roll, 39, also paid tribute to Toby, saying on his Instagram: “We covered ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at every show last year.

“Toby inspired millions and, I was one of them. RIP.”

Country singer Zach Bryan, 27, also honoured Toby by sharing a childhood memory.

He said on X: “Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith.

“Really hard thing to hear. Rest in peace friend we love you.”

Singer Luke Combs, 33, said on the same platform: “Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it.”

The governor of Toby’s home state Oklahoma Kevin Stitt, 51, paid tribute to Toby by saying: “America lost a legend today. Toby Keith helped make Oklahoma the coolest place in the nation.

“His legacy will forever be in the hearts of Oklahomans and fans around the world – I know his spirit will live on. Sarah and I offer our condolences to Toby’s family.”

Country Music Television hailed Toby a “legend”, adding: “CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time.”