Prince William is reportedly planning to also keep his wife and children’s welfare at the forefront of his duties as he helps his ill dad King Charles.

The heir to the British throne, 41, was caring for his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, and their three children, Princes George, 10, and Louis, five, and daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, following his partner’s recent abdominal surgery when news broke Charles is suffering an undisclosed form of cancer.

William will return to public duties on Tuesday (06.02.24) after sources said he decided to “clear his diary” in order to support Catherine during and after her operation in January.

But the Daily Mail has reported he is not expected to pick up full-time royal duties during his dad’s health battle.

He will undertake two public engagements on Tuesday – holding an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of Charles in the morning followed by a gala dinner in central London in the evening in his role as patron of the London Air Ambulance.

The Mail stated after that he has no further duties scheduled this week and will be with Catherine and the children again next week during their half-term holiday.

An insider said: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that.

“He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”

The Mail added it is understood William has his dad’s “100 per cent” backing in returning to royal duties at his own pace.

A source added: “The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first.”

Catherine was in The London Clinic for two weeks, where Charles also underwent a corrective operation for an enlarged prostate, before his cancer was announced.