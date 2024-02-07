Macy Gray’s daughter Aanisah Hinds has had a restraining order against her brother granted.

The 56-year-old ‘I Try’ singer’s girl, 29, claims in a legal request filed in Los Angeles her younger sibling Tracy Melvin Hinds, 28, threatened her and struck their famous mum.

Aanisah says in the document, which was filed in Los Angeles on 31 January but which only came to light on Tuesday (06.02.24): “Tracy got into a physical altercation with my mom.

“He followed her and harassed her as he always does when he drinks.”

Aanisah added in the court documents her boyfriend Cornel Pearson attempted to step in during the alleged bust-up, but said Tracy retaliated by hitting him.

She alleged: “We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation.”

Graphic designer Aanisah said her brother continued to “harass” his relatives and at one point “pushed” her.

She also said when police arrived she was advised to file a restraining order because there was no video of the incident.

The alleged fight broke out the weekend before last, and Aanisah said in her filing Tracy is abusive “every time he drinks, normally monthly”.

Aanisah also stated she does not want Tracy to be able to access her home as she is expecting her first child in September.

Her filing also said Macy – born Natalie Renée McIntyre – wants Tracy “gone” and “will confirm” her feelings.

The Los Angeles Superior Court granted a temporary restraining order against Tracy until a court hearing on the case, scheduled for 27 February.

Macy has Aanisah, Tracy and another daughter, Happy Hinds, 27, with her ex-husband, Tracy Hinds, to whom she was married for only two years, from 1996 to 1998.