Ariana Madix claims she's been subjected to "psychological warfare" by Tom Sandoval since his cheating scandal.

The 38-year-old beauty continued to live with Tom, 40, after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss - and although they're no longer a couple, they've continued to clash over recent months.

During the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Ariana - who split from Tom after news of his affair broke - shared: "He has done some weird things like opened my mail and put my plates on my car. His most recent thing is that he got this white noise."

Tom subsequently tried to explain his behaviour.

He said: "I got this white noise machine because when the scandal fever was at its peak, things I was saying were being overheard by Ariana and her friends."

Ariana later likened the tactic to "some sort of psychological warfare".

Meanwhile, Rachel Leviss recently acknowledged that she owes Ariana an apology.

The 29-year-old star said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "It was hard to see because I'm in a different place than I was back then.

"It's a weird time warp when you're watching a show like this and living one reality in that moment and then, months later when the episodes air, you're living in another reality but you're also reliving those moments that they captured on camera. And so it's a nod to my younger self who was still in love and infatuated."

Rachel delivered an apology at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, but she accepts that her subsequent behaviour didn't chime with what she said at the time.

Rachel explained: "I feel like, with my apology that I made at the reunion, I had all the right intentions and I was extremely sorry.

"But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterward - they have to align with what you're saying. And by sending [Tom] letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologise again because I am in a different place than I was back then, and I can see things a lot clearer now."