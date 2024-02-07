Cillian Murphy thinks the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon was "wonderful" for the movie industry.

The 47-year-old actor played J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist, in the Christopher Nolan-directed 'Oppenheimer', and he believes the film business really benefited from the competition between his movie and 'Barbie'.

Asked if the two films helped each other at the box office, Cillian told the BBC: "Yeah, they did. And it was a great moment for cinema.

"I think they're both great films which couldn't be more different. And I think it was wonderful it wasn't any amazingly designed marketing strategy by the studio.

"It was people, you know, it was the internet and people who made up this Barbenheimer thing and it, yeah, it was a wonderful moment for cinema."

'Oppenheimer' has been widely praised by fans and critics since its release.

However, Cillian insisted that he's never been motivated by accolades.

He shared: "I know everyone says this, but you never go into making a film thinking about awards. That's not what we do. It's impossible to make a film that way.

"But, when a film connects with audiences like this particular one has in a way that none of us could have anticipated ... it's hugely flattering and hugely humbling and it's lovely to see that."

Cillian and Christopher Nolan have actually worked together on six films now, and they've developed a strong bond over the years.

The actor explained: "I have a huge respect for him, I've always loved the types of films that he makes. There's all sorts of films that I go to the cinema to see. But we've developed over the years. And above all, the most important thing, I think, is trust.

"I really like being pushed as an actor, and he really, really pushes me, in the best way possible."