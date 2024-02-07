Kelly Rowland felt "proud" of Jay-Z after his outspoken comments at the Grammy Awards.

The 54-year-old rap star questioned why Beyonce, his wife, has never won the Album of the Year accolade despite all of her Grammy success, and Kelly - Beyonce's long-time friend and Destiny's Child bandmate - has now revealed that she agrees with Jay.

The 42-year-old singer told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Kelly also believes that many other artists will agree with Jay.

She said: "I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said. I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."

Beyonce has won 32 Grammys across her career, but Jay can't understand how she's been overlooked for the Album of the Year accolade so many times.

Jay - who won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys - said during his own acceptance speech: "We want y'all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. Obviously it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based.

"But, you know, some things ... I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work."

Jay claimed that he couldn't understand his wife being overlooked for the award, in light of her other successes.

He added: "Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."