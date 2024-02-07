Ali Wong's ex Justin Hakuta has requested joint custody of the former couple's two children.

The actress/comedian, 41, filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in December citing "irreconcilable differences" listed the date of their separation as April 10, 2022 - days before they publicly announced their split - and they are currently going through a mediation process to finalise their divorce.

Hakuta, 41, has now filed court paperwork asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two daughters Nikki, six, and Mari, eight, according to PEOPLE.com.

The outlet states Hakuta did not include a request for child support but confirmed he's hoping to resolve other issues relating to their divorce via mediation.

The pair met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and married in San Francisco in 2014. . They had a pre-nuptial agreement, which Ali has asked the court to enforce.

At the time of the split, a source told PEOPLE the former couple are keeping things friendly and hope to co-parent their kids together. The inside said: ""It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Ali recently opened up about her role as a mum in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing she's enjoyed taking her daughters out on the road with her.

She explained: "Taking kids on the road is so beautiful. It's the opposite of film and television where I'm just gone all day.

"It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens or we see family friends. It's really cool that they've seen so much of America."

Ali also insisted she's a very hands-on mum and makes sure her work doesn't interfere with her role as a parent. She added: "Every single morning I make my kids lunch. I pick them up every day after school. And I go out every night and do a set."