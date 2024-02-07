Miley Cyrus wore custom Gucci underwear at the Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old singer had everyone laughing as she cheekily joked she had "forgotten" to wear anything underneath her racy dress at the ceremony on Sunday (04.02.24), but now she's clarified the situation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: "I was only kidding.... I had on matching custom @gucci panties.

"Thank you for the head to toe chocolate custom couture Sabato xoxo you don't forget a thing."

The 'Flowers' hitmaker won the record of the year prize for her massive hit, as she beat the likes of Billie Eilish, SZA and Taylor Swift to take home the trophy.

During her acceptance speech, Miley said: "This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday.

"Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important. Even though it is very important, right guys?"

After thanking her team and loved ones, she quipped: "Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Back in 2021, Miley was asked to become the face of Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume, but she initially thought the brands creative director Alessandro Michele was making a "mistake".

She told Interview magazine at the time: "I had on these glasses and, like, a big Gucci hat and all black and I was telling him, ‘You know, I always know when something is right for me and I don’t think I’m the right girl.

"I think you made a mistake. I don’t think that I represent the Flora Fantasy. I think I’m very heavy.'"

She added: "Alessandro saw me in this soft, vulnerable, light, whimsical state that I couldn’t see."