Beyonce is launching her own haircare brand.

The 42-year-old star has teased the arrival of her Cécred brand, and the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker let her fans know to expect more news later this month.

Alongside a video teasing her move into the beauty world, she wrote: "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM."

She previously hinted at the upcoming project in May 2023, alongside a photoshoot of her sat styling her curls in front of the mirror.

At the time, she reflected on her "first job" cleaning up in her mother Tina's salon, noting how the hair and beauty world has long been connected to her music.

She said: "How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.

"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

Now, the 'Break My Soul' singer wants to continue that "legacy", and she's excited to share Cécred with fans.

She added: “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Beyonce's mum Tina has worked as a fashion designer, and she previously revealed her famous daugher had "maybe 150 costumes" made for her 'Renaissance World Tour' that ended up unworn.

Speaking on US TV show 'Sherri' last year, she said: "She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes.

"Actually, she told me she wanted to have more than one stylist. I actually hired four people — it would have been impossible. We had over 600 costumes to choose from."