Gary Glitter will remain in prison after losing a Parole Board bid.

The 79-year-old singer was recalled to prison less than two months after he was released in 2023 for breaching his licence conditions, and the Parole Board has now announced that it was "not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public".

The music star - whose real name is Paul Gadd - was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1980.

The panel reviewing the case - who held a behind-closed-doors parole hearing two weeks ago - believe that the decision to recall him to prison "was justified".

A summary of the decision said: "It found on the evidence that at the time of the offending, and while he was on licence, Mr Gadd had a sexual interest in underage girls."

The summer added: "There was also concern about the lack of victim empathy which he had continued to show."

The disgraced singer - who achieved fame and success during the 1970s and 1980s - has refused to take part in any programmes to address his crimes, insisting that he doesn't have a sexual interest in children.

Glitter was handed a 16-year sentence back in February 2015.

At the time, Judge Alistair McCreath told the former glam rocker that his offences were "truly appalling".

During the court case at Southwark Crown Court in London, Judge McCreath said: "I have read the victim impact statements of all three victims. It is clear, in their different ways, they were all profoundly affected by your abuse of them.

"You did all of them real and lasting damage."