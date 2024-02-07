Tesla has been forced to recall all cars on the road.

Elon Musk's firm has been forced to make its warning lights bigger in font size inside its EVs to satisfy the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall notice read: "Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash.

“On affected vehicles, the letter font size of the Brake, Park, and Antilock brake system (ABS) visual warning indicators is smaller than 3.2 mm (1/8 inch), as prescribed in FMVSS Nos. 105 and 135."

It will require a simple over-the-air fix.

The latest recall comes after had to issue a fix for an error in its Autopilot software back in December.

Previous recalls included a rearview fault and a power-steering problem.