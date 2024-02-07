Meta will require users to label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

The tech giant wants to ensure people know whether an image, video or audio is realistic or has been manipulated.

Therefore, Meta will watermark photos generated by its own AI-generator and the likes of Midjourney, Dall-E, and Bing Image Creator.

Such content will be tagged as "Imagined with AI".

Meta said: "It’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI. We do that by applying “Imagined with AI” labels to photorealistic images created using our Meta AI feature, but we want to be able to do this with content created with other companies’ tools too."

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, says it's important that people know the difference so there is no misinformation amid global elections.

He added: "If we determine that digitally created or altered image, video or audio content creates a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label if appropriate, so people have more information and context."

It comes after a series of deepfake graphic images of celebrities, seemingly created using AI, have appeared online, forcing social media sites to take action.