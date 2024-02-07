Maisie Williams suffered from nightmares and sleep paralysis while working on 'The New Look'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress plays World War II resistance fighter Catherine Dior - sister of fashion designer Christian Dior - in the upcoming drama series and she embarked on a gruelling diet to lose weight to portray the character, who had returned to Paris after being detained in a Nazi concentration camp.

Maisie told Harper’s Bazaar UK: "It was a long job, and it was amazing; my whole life moved to Paris. It was hard work, but it was such an honour to do this part, and it became all-consuming ...

"I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment. I had to be up at 4am to start sweating. The night before, at about 7 or 8pm I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating – some smoked salmon and a tiny glass of wine.

"Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it. And I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around ... "

Maisie went on to reveal the little sleep she got was ruined by nightmares. She added of her troubled dreams: "[It was] a lot of feeling restricted, almost like sleep paralysis, dreams of being trapped and attacked, and horrible visions of men in uniform."

She went on to add: "Every day of filming was a reminder that we were portraying a story of the horrors that humans are capable of inflicting on one another, but also the magic and the hope and the love … Ultimately, we wanted to make a show that was uplifting."

The latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from February 8.

'The New Look' launches on Apple TV Plus on February 14.