Elon Musk has thrown his financial support behind Gina Carano's lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

The 52-year-old billionaire has provided support to the 41-year-old actress, who was axed from 'The Mandalorian' in 2021 over her controversial comments on social media.

Gina - who played Cara Dune on the hit TV show - wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back 'I think I qualify' and thousands of people agreed - but I did not expect anything.

"To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story and many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers and X believe whole-heartedly in my case and are moving forward. (sic)"

Gina - who has been accused of racism and transphobia - also expressed her personal thanks to Elon.

She wrote: "I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thank you to @ElonMusk and @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light. (sic)"

Elon has also addressed the issue on social media.

The billionaire - who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney."