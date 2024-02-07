Kaya Scodelario has split from her actor husband Benjamin Walker.

The British 31-year-old ‘Maze Runner’ actress, who shot to fame after playing wild teen Effie on Channel 4’s controversial teen drama ‘Skins’ is said by The Sun to have secretly separated from the US actor and comic, 41, in 2023 after eight years of marriage.

They told the newspaper in a joint statement when approached for comment: “Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends.

“They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family.”

Kaya, who also starred in 2017’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ married Benjamin in December 2015 and the pair have a son and a daughter.

The couple have not appeared together in public for more than a year and The Sun reports Kaya has ditched her wedding ring.

She went on holiday this week to the Maldives with two female friends and said on her Instagram: “Feeling so lucky to go through life with these amazing friends. Normalise going to ‘romantic’ locations with your mates instead… .”

Kaya and Benjamin became an item in 2014 while they shot the movie ‘The King’s Daughter’.

Their introduction came shortly after Benjamin was granted a divorce from his first wife, Meryl Streep’s 40-year-old actress daughter Mamie Gummer.

Benjamin is best known for playing the High King in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

Kaya is next set to be on screens in Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’, which will premiere in March