Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are said to be "getting serious".

The SKIMS founder, 43, and the NFL star, 31, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, and they further sparked speculation when they attended a Grammys party together on Friday (02.02.24).

It's said the pair are considering whether to make their "blossoming" romance official.

A source told Us Weekly: "They’re getting serious."

However, the insider added: “Odell’s personality is much more private."

They were first spotted together back in September.

A second insider said: “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year."

Kim - who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, 46, and has North, 10, Saint eight, Chicago, six, and four-year-old Psalm with him - split from former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 30, in August last year, after just nine months of dating.

The reality TV legend and Odell are said to have been given the "approval" of her entire family, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, 39, who was previously linked to the sportsman.

A source previously told the outlet: "Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party. Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves."

The 'Kardashians' star admitted last year that she wanted to "take her time " when it comes to finding love again, noting that she had to be "mindful" of who she meets for the sake of her children.

Speaking on the 'On Purpose' podcast, Kim said: "I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."