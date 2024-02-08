Johnny Galecki has secretly got married and had a second baby.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actor - who has son Avery, four, with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer - has welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena into the world having quietly tied the knot with his now wife Morgan Galecki.

The news was revealed by Architectural Digest magazine as part of an interior design interview with the 48-year-old star.

While the piece referenced his wedding and the birth of his baby girl - and even shared a photo of her nursery - it's not known when he and Morgan tied the knot, or when their daughter was born.

Johnny - who played Leonard Hofstadter on 'The Big Bang Theory' - posed with his loved ones for a family photo as part of the article, and he later shared snaps from the shoot on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today.

“We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years.

"Also, thank you dearly and deeply to my sisters @pierceandward Let’s always remain outside of the box. XO.”

The big life changes for Johnny came after he decided to move from Los Angeles to Nashville just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, having lived in California for 30 years.

He told the magazine: "Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory.”

Johnny - who also previously dated 'The Big Bang Theory' co-star Kaley Cuoco - split from Alaina in 2020 after two years together, having welcomed son Avery into the world the previous year.

Six months before the birth, they both said in a joint statement: "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families.

"There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."