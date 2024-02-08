Taylor Swift has sold a private jet to a mysterious owner linked to a company that specialises in cars.

The 34-year-old singer sold her Dassault Falcon 900 in January, after owning it for more than a decade, and Federal Aviation Administration records show that the new owner is a Limited Liability Company linked to CarShield, a firm that specialises in automobile repairs and service plans.

The Limited Liability Company named in the transaction is called Triangle Real Estate, and it's based in Missouri.

The company was formed in 2006 and Nicholas Hamilton is named as a former officer of the firm, according to TMZ.

The address of the new owner is listed as a CarShield call centre in St. Peters, Missouri, and Nick Hamilton is the current CEO of CarShield.

The sale price of the jet hasn't been publicly revealed. However, a Dassault Falcon 900 could be expected to attract bids of around $40 million.

Meanwhile, Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is currently preparing for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday (11.02.24).

The 34-year-old sports star has been supported by Taylor throughout his run to the Super Bowl, and he recently praised her for helping to raise the profile of the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.

Travis told SiriusXM NFL Radio: "She’s all in. She’s part of Chiefs Kingdom 100 percent."

The NFL star admitted that he's still adjusting to dating such a well-known celebrity.

Travis - who has seen a surge in his own popularity over recent months - said: "You asked me how it is, and to be honest, I'm learning throughout this all.

"I'm just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run."