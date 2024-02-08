Cecilia Gentili has died aged 52.

The 'Pose' star and transgender activist passed away on Tuesday (06.02.24) morning, although no cause of death has been revealed.

A statement on her Instagram page reads: "Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit.

"Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity.

"We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days.

"At this time, we’re asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve."

Gentili was a well-known advocate for the rights of transgender people and sex workers around the world.

And GLAAD, the LGBTQIA advocacy group, has already taken to social media to heap praise on the actress.

GLAAD said on Instagram: "We are devastated to hear about the death of Cecilia Gentili.

"Cecilia was a pillar in the trans community, a dedicated advocate, a striking actress on the hit TV program 'Pose', an incredible journalist, and a sex worker."

The organisation also noted that Gentili - who was born in Argentina but subsequently moved to New York City - sought to create "visibility and acceptance" for the LGBTQIA community.

The statement said: "In the anthology, Surviving Transphobia, Cecilia wrote about growing up under dictatorship in Argentina, about being inspired by American movies to be her authentic self. She poured that passion for visibility and acceptance into her life and many others."

Gentili played the part of Miss Orlando, a woman who offered discounted plastic surgery to trans women, in the first season of 'Pose'.

The actress also won the American Library Association's 2023 Stonewall Book Award for her memoir, 'Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist'.