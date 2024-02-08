Ryan Gosling is ready to "start challenging people to a beach-off" over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snubs.

The 43-year-old actor recently declared himself to be "extremely honoured" to be in the running for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards but also expressed how "disappointed" he was that his 'Barbie' co-star failed to make the Best Actress shortlist and the 40-year-old filmmaker only received a Best Adapted Screenplay nod, missing out on a Best Director nomination.

And now Ryan has admitted he "heavily edited" his statement and he's still amazed how a movie which made such a huge impact has failed to achieve the recognition it deserved.

He told Variety: "I heavily edited that statement. I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach.

“In terms of people’s reactions, the film continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation. It keeps provoking this dialogue. It’s the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything.

“But it’s yet another reason that proves it’s more than a summer blockbuster. It’s a great work of art. That’s what Greta and Margot created.”

The 'Drive' actor believes playing Ken in 'Barbie' is the most difficult role he's ever had.

He said: “It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play…It was like a high-wire act—in tiny shorts and no shirt—with no net…I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it—I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie. So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.

“In some way, everything I’ve done led to it. And I can’t believe I’m saying that. There were moments when I would do it where I’d think, ‘I haven’t felt like I’ve worked this hard since 'Blue Valentine'.

"There were moments when I left ‘Blue Valentine’ just completely emotionally spent, laying on the floor of the car on the ride home just done—empty. And it was even harder to play Ken. And I thought, ‘How am I feeling that on this film?’”

Read the full interview at https://variety.com/2024/film/features/ryan-gosling-barbie-oscars-performance-snubs-ken-1235898750/