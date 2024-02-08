Jessica Chastain sells clothes online to benefit charity

2024/02/08 12:15 (GMT)

Jessica Chastain is selling some of her clothes and accessories for charity.

The 46-year-old actress has joined forces with second-hand marketplace Vestiaire Collective to list some of her luxury designer garments to raise funds for Women for Women International.

Fans of the Oscar-winner have been given the chance to own a piece of her wardrobe from sunglasses starting from £150 to her red carpet gowns.

She said in a statement: “I’ve worn these pieces during significant moments in my life and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope others will enjoy these pieces as much as I have."

Among the gems are a Carolina Herrera dress worn to the New York premiere of 'The Good Nurse' in 2022 (£542), and a Ralph Lauren black gown and ivory satin tie worn to the Tribeca Film Festival (£815) in June that year.

Jessica's celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart helped her client select the items to sell.

She told the London Evening Standard: “Jessica is effortlessly glamorous. On the red carpet she embodies the quintessential classic Hollywood movie star. She loves a perfect pantsuit or jumpsuit for the day and loves to incorporate vintage pieces throughout her personal wardrobe."

Among the items she chose was a custom Off-White suit (£715), which was designed by the label's late founder Virgil Abloh.

Elizabeth said: “It’s femininity with a twist — it’s also very special to us because it was designed by [the late] Virgil [Abloh].”

A lot of the items have already sold, head to vestiairecollective.com to grab what's left.

