Rebecca Ferguson felt it was the right time to leave the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

The 40-year-old actress played the role of Ilsa Faust in the Tom Cruise-led movies but was killed off in last year's flick 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' and she believed that it was a natural end for her alter ego.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about a possible return from the grave, Rebecca said: "Well, I mean, sometimes those three-picture deals you have in Hollywood, they end, and actors have the possibility of saying no.

"And we were at that point. 'Mission' is such a huge dedication, and I've done it now, and it's fantastic. And it's amazing, and McQ [Christopher McQuarrie] and Tom wrote this incredible character.

"There's just that much you can do with a character, I find, and I'm entitled to my own opinion on this too.

"I want her to go rogue. I'm interested in the dark side, I don't want to be a team member, I'm not interested in that. And I felt like that was where we were headed.

"It takes a long time to make ‘Mission’ too. It is blood, sweat and tears doing those.

"Since I finished, I've done a TV show and two movies, and they’re still doing [the same] ‘Mission’ but, you never know."

The Swedish actress is set to reprise her role as Lady Jessica in the forthcoming sci-fi epic 'Dune: Part Two' and has given fans a hint of what they can expect from the sequel.

Rebecca told Screen Rant: "I think what's interesting is — we're not going to talk about Paul's journey because that's Timothee's job, but the spiritual and emotional journey that they go through goes hand in hand.

"The journey that he needs to go through is a similar one that Lady Jessica needs to go through. And they do it completely differently, but end up sort of at the same place anyway. So it's a spiritual, physical [metamorphosis]."