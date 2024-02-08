Usher thinks God guided him to his Super Bowl halftime show slot.

The 45-year-old rapper, who will play in Las Vegas this Sunday (11.02.24) as The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco49ers, says it is part of a string of momentous occasions in his career he is convinced is the work of the heavenly being.

He told The Hollywood Reporter about playing the Super Bowl: “God allows things to happen in the time that they’re intended.

“The industries, the places that we see and we hold so dear like the Grammys and being recognized by the Academies and being recognized in these major places, I think that they’re changing.

“I think that they’re becoming more clear and keyed into culture in a different way.

“And that’s good. Should I have performed earlier at the Super Bowl based off of the hit records that I had?

“I don’t think it’s about a hit-record moment.

“I think it’s a celebration of a career. Everybody that has had that moment, they’ve had a career that spanned, and they reached a place where the world needed to see and celebrate it and recognize that person.”

Usher has won eight Grammys and landed 18 Top 10’s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – including his nine No1s, from ‘Nice and Slow’ to ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Confessions Part II’.

He will release his new album, titled ‘Coming Home’, on Friday (09.02.24) and will kick off his ‘Past Present Future Tour’ this summer.

This year is also special for the performer as he will mark the 20th anniversary of his diamond-certified 2004 ‘Confessions’ record and the 30th birthday of his self-titled debut record, released in 1994 when he was 15.