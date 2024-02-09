Usher has has said he’s “of course” going to have special guests at the show.

The 45-year-old rapper is set to play the gig on Sunday (11.02.24) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, during the clash between The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco49ers, and teased what fans can expect from his high-energy set during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Sin City on Thursday (08.02.24.)

He said: “There has been these fantasy lists (of songs) that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was really the idea.”

The eight-time Grammy winner is planning to perform a medley of hits for his Super Bowl show, and even though he didn’t reveal what songs would be on his setlist, Usher did say he was aware of abiding by the time of the show.

He added: “I’ve gotta do it in 13 minutes, that makes it a bit difficult. It definitely has been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.

“(I thought about) what songs do I feel people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of all of the journey of what life and love and emotion has been offered in my music.”

Usher also confirmed he’ll bring out some special guests on Sunday – but is trying to keep their identities a surprise.

He said: “I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records, so that gave me the greatest point of reference.”

Usher replied “of course” when asked if any guests “immediately” came to mind, adding: “I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers – whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own.”

Usher, who has collaborated with artists including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber, and he went on: “There’s also two very special things I have woven into this entire performance; things that speak to culture (and) things that speak to quality, my creativity.”