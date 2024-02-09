Chuck Lorre has agreed to pay his ex-wife Arielle Lorre $5 million in a divorce settlement.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ creator, 71, filed for a split from his former partner, 38, in July 2022, and agreed to the payoff in a deal that was struck last week, but which has only now emerged.

Court documents seen by TMZ revealed Chuck will pay YouTube personality Arielle the cash after they signed a premarital agreement in June 2018,

The court papers also noted the former couple will “assume and pay the outstanding balances of his/her legal fees and costs, accounting fees and costs, and expert fees and costs”, which they incurred during their marathon divorce process.

Chuck and Arielle have also agreed to a very detailed non-disclosure agreement, as well as a non-disparagement clause that bars them from publicly disparaging the other.

The documents detail how Chuck will pay Arielle $1 million first and the other $4 million after she vacates all of his residences, which she has done as of 1 February.

As the pair didn’t have any children together, there were no custody battles to address – thought they did share custody of their dog, Harvey, which the documents showed will stay with Chuck.

Arielle was granted "liberal visitation of Harvey."

The pair’s non-disclosure agreement says they are banned from providing written or verbal financial information about each other to “any member of the media, a news organization, or quasi-news organization, whether on or off the record; and any television, radio, or internet-based personality, talk show host, gossip columnist”.

They are also blocked from writing a book “or other publication” – or “facilitating or causing a book or publication to be written”.

The pair married in September 2018 but called it quits after three years of marriage, with TV mogul Chuck citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split four years later.

They told Variety about their break-up: “It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.

“Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.”

Chuck was previously married to his former business partner Paula Smith – with whom he had daughters Nicole and Asa – from 1979 to 1992 and then to ex-Playboy Playmate Karen Witter from 2001-2010.