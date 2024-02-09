Firefighters were called to Calvin Harris' US home on Wednesday (07.02.24) to tackle a terrifying blaze.

A major fire erupted on one of the upper levels of the DJ's three-story mansion in Beverly Hills, California and emergency services rushed to the scene with TMZ reporting fire trucks ambulances and helicopters were all spotted at the house.

The website states firefighters had to cut through the roof of the building's second story to get to the fire, which is said to have broken out close to the mansion's cinema room and they spent almost an hour working to get the blaze under control.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem and caused around £100,000 in damage but no one was hurt.

Calvin - who is said to have been renting the house for the last few years - was not at home at the time of the incident.

The bad news comes after it was announced the superstar DJ had signed a massive deal to play a mini-residency in Las Vegas.

Calvin is said to be raking in around $1.5 million a night to perform at Fontainebleau’s LIV club.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Calvin is a legend on the strip and he’s helped make Las Vegas clubs the place to be. LIV are booking him in for six huge headline slots and are trying to negotiate more.

"Calvin signing up with them is an absolute coup and the plan is to put his first big night on the weekend the Super Bowl comes to town on February 11.

"Everyone on the club scene is talking about Calvin’s comeback. It’ll be the hottest ticket in town."

However, the star previously admitted he'd grown tired of playing in Sin City.

He told the publication: "I was there at least every week, playing. It got to the point where I was there a little too much. I got tired of it."