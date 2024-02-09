Usher plans to bring his Las Vegas residency roller-skating segment to the Super Bowl.

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker has teased that viewers can expect to see him do some different stunts that he's never done onstage before, as well as incorporating moments from his residency into his 13-minute Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11.02.24).

In an interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis, he said: ‌“I thought about a few moments that were special in dance, I thought some things I created here in Las Vegas, like skating, and doing things that I’ve not done on stage up until this point, to be able to share that with the world. For everybody that heard about my show in Las Vegas, you’re not going to get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’re going to see the best of it because it’s in front of 60,000 people in this room and hopefully another 180 million people for the world to see.”

The 45-year-old R'n'B superstar is keeping quiet on the special guests he plans to bring out, but he has collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Justin Bieber, Jungkook of BTS, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Jon and Jay-Z.

He said: "I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future.

"What songs do people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea."

Usher added: "I have definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who I would have go through this moment with me.

"I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have featured artists on songs that became hit records. That gave me the greatest inspiration."

The major sporting spectacle will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in an epic showdown.