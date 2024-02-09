Nick Cannon has implied he would get back with Mariah Carey now she is single.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker was married to the TV star from 2008 to 2016, and they have twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, together.

Mariah, 54, has recently split from her long-term partner, dancer Bryan Tanaka, 40, and Nick, 43, has asked a reporter to play Cupid for him and his ex.

When E! News suggested he could ask her back, he replied: "I mean, you gotta ask her! Let me know what she say!"

He continued: “Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate Cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it."

Bryan took to Instagram to confirm the couple's "amicable" split after "seven extraordinary years together".

The choreographer wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

He added: "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.

"With #MuchLove and gratitude,

"Bryan Tanaka (sic)"

In the eight years that have passed since he split from Mariah, Nick has had 10 more children with four other women.