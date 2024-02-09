Post Malone is feeling "very nervous" ahead of his Super Bowl performance.

The 28-year-old star is set to sing 'America the Beautiful' before the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11.02.24), and Post has already confessed to having some pre-game nerves.

Speaking to Apple Music, he shared: "I'm very nervous, but excited. I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage."

The 'White Iverson' hitmaker is ultimately determined to follow his dad's advice.

He explained: "I'm just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.

"My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do. Do it your way and do it with love.'"

Meanwhile, Adele recently revealed that she'll be watching the Super Bowl on TV - even though it's within walking distance of her Las Vegas residency.

The 35-year-old star confirmed that she won't be among the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, after being underwhelmed by her Super Bowl experience in 2023.

Speaking during a show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele explained: "Last year I went, obviously I didn't go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna.

"I realised when I was there, It's not really put on for the people in the stadium. It's better on the TV because obviously I couldn't see her.

"Maybe I had bad tickets, I don't know."

Usher is performing this year's Halftime Show, and although she won't attend the game, Adele still intends to watch the Super Bowl on TV.

She said: "I'm not going to go this year even though it's right next door. And I love Usher, so I'm going to watch it on TV."