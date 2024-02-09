Lucy Liu says secret to her flawless skin is leaving it alone

Published
2024/02/09 12:15 (GMT)

Lucy Liu doesn't do anything to her skin to maintain her flawless complexion.

The 55-year-old actress is known for her glowing skin, and she has admitted she doesn't have a skincare routine and believes leaving it alone is key.

She told LifeMinute.TV: "My skin? I don't do anything. No facials, scrubs, or peels.

"I think it's just ... leave it alone."

When it comes to de-stressing, the 'Charlie's Angels' star loves to cosy up with a good book or have a sleepover with her son Rockwell, who was born in 2015 via gestational surrogate.

She said: "I get in my pyjamas early, before the sun goes, down, cosy up with a book or an audiobook.

"I have sleepovers with my son. We just adopted a dog. Just get cosy and de-programme yourself a little bit with everything else that is happening."

And asked for a piece of life advice, she said: "Don't give up. I think it's so easy, don't give up on yourself."

The award-winning star also loves anything “spiritual” and meditates.

She previously told the Los Angeles Times Magazine: "I'm into all things spiritual—anything to do with meditation or chants or any of that stuff. I studied Chinese philosophy in school. There's something in the metaphysical that I find very fascinating."

© BANG Media International

lucyliu

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended